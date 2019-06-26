Despite being widely loved by WWE fans, it appears Rusev Day could be ending for good.

The three-time United States Champion has had a bumpy ride throughout his main roster career.

After outliving the foreign 'I hate America' monster heel gimmick, Rusev was subjected to a horrendous love storyline involving himself, Lana, Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler in 2015, which ended when Ru-Ru and Lana announced their real-life engagement.

That resulted in some backstage heat for ruining the storyline, and in the next year Rusev was stuck with the League Of Nations faction that never really got going and was then in the mid-card after they disbanded.

2017 would be a great year though, as 'Rusev Day' was born in August and saw a surge in popularity for the Bulgarian.

WWE dropped the ball hard on that one though, as at one point Rusev was the most over superstar on the whole roster.

No tag team or singles title run came from the Rusev Day gimmick though and the split and subsequent feud saw the end of relevancy for Aiden English, who quietly transitioned into a commentary role for 205 Live.

A heel turn was soon in the works and Rusev would team up with Shinsuke Nakamura in the early part of 2019, but up until Super ShowDown two weeks ago, he had not competed on television since April 16.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio, per SEScoops, that Rusev had taken a hiatus but committed to Super ShowDown - assumingly for the payday - and that his contract is close to its expiry date.

Rusev's not one to shy away from being open and vocal on social media, and even admitted last month that '99.9 per cent of the roster' feels overlooked because they are all so good and passionate.

Considering he could be a huge star elsewhere, you'd assume WWE would want to secure the future of Rusev very soon, just like they've offered long-term deals to the likes of Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal to stop them going to another promotion.

But there's now every chance he's going to walk away, and for a man with his ability and charisma, you'd expect All Elite Wrestling would welcome him with open arms.