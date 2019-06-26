It's been one year since Diego Maradona made international headlines at the 2018 World Cup.

In a game that secured Argentina's progression to the second round, you'd think that Maradona would struggle to hoover up the column inches when he was watching from the stands.

However, despite Lionel Messi's superb goal and Marcos Rojo's dramatic winner, it was the Argentina legend who was drawing attention to himself with his actions.

Maradona seemed pretty cheerful before kick-off, was seen dancing with a Nigeria fan and unfurled a banner of him drawn as a saint-like figure on stained glass.

There was also some interesting celebrations when Messi opened the scoring, with Maradona posing like 'Christ the Redeemer' before putting his hands on his chest and looking skyward.

Argentina 2-1 Nigeria

The footage was truly bizarre with Maradona miming orders to the Argentina players and at one point, appearing to be fast asleep in his seat.

That's not to mention more videos from fans showing him unsteady on his feet, partaking in bizarre handshakes and just looking generally out of it.

He then took the interesting decision to celebrate Rojo's brilliant volley by raising both of his middle fingers to the thousands in Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Maradona madness

The situation eventually culminated in a health scare for Maradona, who had to be carried away from his box and was unresponsive to his name being called.

There was speculation over whether Maradona was taken to hospital and a reporter close to him claimed that the drama was merely a 'blood pressure scare.'

“I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned," Maradona later explained in an Instagram post.

“In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation.

"I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all.

"How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!”

Thankfully, everything seemed to be alright with the Argentina legend, but football fans won't be forgetting his antics against Nigeria anytime soon.

Who do you think is Argentina's greatest player - Messi or Maradona? Have your say in the comments section below.