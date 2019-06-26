Football

Man United agree £50m deal with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a £50m deal.

This is according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, who claims Wan-Bissaka is due to travel north imminently to undergo a medical.

He's also set to sign a long-term contract with United worth up to £80,000-per-week - a huge increase on his current £10,000-per-week salary at Selhurst Park.

It's also been noted that United retain a 25% sell-on clause for Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

Signing Wan-Bissaka is a step in the right direction for United, who have stagnated in recent years and desperately need to improve their defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make further signings as he embarks on his first summer transfer window as manager.

More to follow.

