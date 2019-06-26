John McEnroe remains cautious about Andy Murray’s hopes of a successful singles comeback.

The former world number one made a brilliant return to the match court at Queen’s Club last week following a second hip operation in January, winning the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez.

Murray has also restricted himself to doubles at Wimbledon, but spoke about the possibility of a singles return as early as the US Open at the end of August.

McEnroe is thrilled to see Murray back, but is not reading too much into his doubles achievements.

Speaking on behalf of espn.co.uk, the American said: “Doubles is obviously a completely different animal than singles. Best of five (sets) is totally different than best of three.

“But it was nice to see him eager and into it and looking like he was relatively healthy.

"You can’t really determine it until he starts playing singles matches and how the body reacts if you’re on a hard court, for example, as opposed to grass.

“It looked very promising, which is great, and I think everyone wants him to be able to come back and then be able to retire on his own terms.”

The Scot will partner up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon, whilst he's also on the look out for a female partner, with plenty of names throwing their name into the hat.

All eyes will be on how Murray copes at Wimbledon, and then whether he plans to move back to singles in the near future.

One thing is for sure, however, it's just great seeing him back on the court and hopefully pain free.