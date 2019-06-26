It's looking increasingly likely that Neymar will return to Barcelona.

Ever since the Brazilian put pen to paper on his move to Paris Saint-Germain, he's been stalked by reports that he will come back to Spanish football with either Barça or Real Madrid.

Neymar, who moved to Paris for a world-record fee, has vocally denied these rumours in the past, but it seems as though he'll be reunited with Barcelona after a torrid season in France.

His year was summarised by his expression after Manchester United knocked them out of the Champions League, while his post-match comments also landed him in trouble.

Marry that to a series of injuries throughout the season and a suspension for confronting a fan after the Coupe de France; you have yourselves a pretty woeful campaign.

Neymar nearing Barcelona return

Moving to PSG was supposed to increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, but he seems to have moved from the shadow of Lionel Messi to that of Kylian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, scoring 23 goals in just 28 appearances is more than enough to hold Barcelona's interest and tempt them with the thought of reuniting 'MSN.'

Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Neymar has agreed a five-year contract with the Catalan club and is willing to take a substantial pay-cut in the process.

Barcelona offering their own players

It's also alleged that the Brazilian messaged the PSG President: "I do not want to play more in PSG. I want to go back to my house, where I should never have left."

Pretty strong stuff, but how are Barcelona supposed to fund the move? Well, it seems offering some of their own players - as well as a €100 million fee - is the answer to that problem.

According to Globo Esporte, Barcelona are making good progress on the Neymar deal and are willing to give PSG one or more players from a list they've drawn up.

The players being considered for a move to PSG are: Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

It remains unclear whether PSG are happy to accept one player, want a particular combination or will simply insist upon Barcelona paying back the world-record price tag.

However, you can't fault Barcelona for the players they're putting on the line, with Coutinho and Dembele being the standout names on offer.

Coutinho is unquestionably a talented player and showed just that during his first six months in Spain, but quickly became a figure of frustration last season.

As for Dembele, the Frenchman has shown his potential in glimpses over two years at the club, but might need a change of scenery to truly progress.

You would imagine that PSG would demand either Umtiti and Rakitic together or packaged with one of the bigger names, yet either player would also be a solid addition.

So, the wheels are fully in motion for what could be one of the biggest transfers in history and a U-turn of remarkable proportions from Neymar himself.

Do you think Neymar should return to Barcelona?