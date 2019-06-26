Real Madrid have made Paul Pogba one of their top transfer targets this summer.

Los Blancos have already signed the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, so they really do mean business.

Despite splashing over £300 million already, Madrid are still keen on landing Pogba.

However, Manchester United are not going to let him go without a fight.

The Frenchman is seen as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's key men and it's believed the club will demand over £130 million to let him go.

Having already bought five players, it's unclear if Madrid will be willing to spend almost half of that figure on just one big name.

So, as it's a real possibility a deal won't be reached this summer, the Spanish side have been forced to think of a 'Plan B' and according to Marca, that would mean signing Donny van de Beek.

The Ajax midfielder burst on to the European stage last season, helping his team reach the Champions League semi-finals, as well as winning the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.

He certainly wouldn't be a bad alternative for Real to sign, considering he had a better season than Pogba did in 2018/19 - especially in terms of attacking stats.

Van de Beek played 57 games over the course of the campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists.

He particularly impressed in the European Cup, netting against Juventus and Spurs in the latter stages of the competition.

While the young Dutchman was impressing with Ajax, Pogba was struggling at Old Trafford.

He did score 16 goals and make 11 assists in 47 games, but United's season finished in disappointment, with no silverware.

In terms of asking price, it's believed that Ajax will part with their player for as little as £53 million, making him around £80 million cheaper.

Throw in the fact that Van de Beek is four years younger than United's man and yet to reach his full potential, Madrid's 'Plan B' could well pay off massively in years to come.