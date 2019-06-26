The feud between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier looks like it will never die.

Whilst it's not the most tense and violent rivalry in recent UFC history - that accolade goes to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor - it's definitely the most prolonged.

Jones and Cormier's feud started way back in 2014, but their first fight was on January 3, 2015, where Jones picked up a victory via unanimous decision.

UFC 200 in July 2016 was the stage for their next fight, but it was postponed just three days before owing to Jones failing a drugs test.

Nevertheless Cormier still wanted Jones, failed doping test or not, and got his man a year later, but a head kick and ground strikes KO'd him in the second round at UFC 214.

Jones seemingly couldn't stay away from trouble though, as he failed another doping test from a pre-fight sample which rendered his victory void.

Both men have walked down their separate paths following fight number two. Cormier has become UFC Heavyweight Champion after defeating Stipe Miocic last year, and Jones has ascended back to the top of the lightweight class.

As a super-fight with Brock Lesnar failed to materialise earlier this year, talk soon began of a trilogy fight between Jones and Cormier.

Dana White wants to see it at heavyweight, but Jones seemingly doesn't want to move up, and he thinks Cormier is scared to come back down to 205 and face him.

“He won’t do it. I just think it takes a lot out of him to make that weight cut," Jones told Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, per MMA Mania.

"I haven’t seen him in person, but I hear he is bigger than ever. To lose all that weight and too come up short a third time, it just takes a lot of courage, I would imagine.

"I don’t think he has the balls to do it, I think he knows what to say to the people to appear not afraid of me. But I think deep down inside he knows that it’s like after losing to me twice.

"Going home, crying and I just doubt he is going to do that to himself again.”

Cormier did indeed get emotional after being defeated by Jones the second time around, but he has stated in the past he would come back down to light heavyweight to face 'Bones' again.

He has a rematch with Miocic to contend with first in August for his heavyweight title, and Jones is defending his belt against Thiago Santos in a few weeks in Las Vegas.

Maybe the stars will align to see the two fight one last time, maybe in Cormier's retirement fight, but don't put your life savings on it.