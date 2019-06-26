Manchester United fans have been crying out for a new and proven right-back for years - and it seems they finally have one.

News broke on Wednesday that the Red Devils have come to an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a £50m deal.

Wan-Bissaka, 21, is expected to travel up north imminently to undergo a medical. He will earn up to £80,000-per-week.

The fact he already has prior experience in the Premier League is a massive bonus for United, who are long overdue an overhaul of their squad - especially in defence.

Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot were their options at right-back last season and none were convincing when played.

And this is where Wan-Bissaka comes in. Should the deal go over the line as expected, the England Under-21 international will slot straight into United's starting XI.

He's far superior to any of their current options, as evidenced by his statistics from 2018/19 compared to Young, who was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs Ashley Young

Appearances - 35* vs 30

Goals - 0 vs 2*

Assists - 3* vs 2

Clean sheets - 12* vs 4

Passes - 1,165 vs 1,376*

Pass completion % - 73.05 vs 77.54*

Passes forward - 655* vs 583

Blocks - 16* vs 10

Interceptions - 84* vs 55

Tackles - 129* vs 52

Tackles won - 90* vs 32

Clearances - 129* vs 58

Headed clearances - 59* vs 19

Aerial battles won - 43* vs 23

As you can see, Wan-Bissaka beats Young in pretty much every category last season apart from goals, passes and pass completion.

But what's interesting is that the young full-back played more passes forward, which is exactly what Solskjaer will like to see.

Wan-Bissaka is a real threat going forward with his pace, skill and directness and with better players around him, he should be able to make even more of an impact.

It's the same story in the tackling department, with Wan-Bissaka winning 90 tackles compared to Young's 32. He also made a lot more interceptions and clearances.

Only time will tell how good a signing Wan-Bissaka is for United, but judging by his statistics he will represent a massive upgrade.