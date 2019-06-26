Manchester United have finally reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical before signing on the dotted line, completing a £50 million move to Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka will pen a long-term contract worth up to £80,000-per-week only a year after making his senior debut at Crystal Palace.

The Croydon-born defender will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second arrival this summer after Dan James joined earlier this month from Swansea City.

However, the list won’t be stopping there.

That’s because United are lining up at least three more signings before the end of the window, according to the Evening Standard.

And the first name on that list is Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

United are reportedly set to splash £65 million on the England centre-back but the Foxes won’t budge from their £75 million asking price, according to Sky Sports.

Solskjaer’s side will also be facing competition from rivals Man City who are also thought to be interested in capturing his signature.

With United set to complete the signing of a second 21-year-old this week, it comes as little surprise that they want to add Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff to their ranks too.

The 21-year-old midfielder has played just 11 times for the Magpies whilst impressing during loan spells away at Kilmarnock and Blackpool respectively aswell.

Setting their sights away from England for their final target, Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP is another name United want to bring in this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder hit the 20-goal mark last season as he finished the campaign second top scorer in the Primeira Liga.

He also netted 31 goals in all competitions, becoming the highest-scoring Portuguese midfielder in a single season.

Brilliant achievement.

Fernandes also helped Portugal to the Nations League title this month before he was named in the competition’s Team of the Tournament.

And after Sporting missed out on a Champions League spot too, a move to Old Trafford looks very likely.