Following his charge’s routine win over heavyweight prospect Tom Schwarz on June 15, Tyson Fury’s promotor Frank Warren has spoken about the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion’s next move as he eyes a rematch with WBC supremo Deontay Wilder.

Since battling to a contentious draw in December, Fury and Wilder have walked different paths; the latter destroyed Dominic Breazeale on his return to the ring in May courtesy of a devastating first round knockout, while Fury had to settle with grinding his opponent Schwarz to a halt in the second round in his own recent return to the ring.

Wilder has agreed to rematch Luis ‘The Real King Kong’ Ortiz at an unspecified date, and, despite speculation that the Cuban would be replaced should Fury be willing to step in, it seems likely that the original fight against Ortiz will take place.

Wilder’s manager Shelley Finkel told World Boxing News: "At this time, and as Deontay Wilder has told his fans, we are fighting Luis Ortiz. Then we will fight Tyson Fury.

"I’m not sure why this question is being asked, but Deontay’s fight, our next fight, is Ortiz. The Fury rematch will follow."

Should Fury be forced to wait for his opportunity to mix it up once again with his nemesis, he will not be without options.

Having showcased his ability on American soil for the first time against Schwarz, Warren told talkSPORT: "The audience that Tyson got on ESPN for his fight against Tom Schwarz and the exposure he got was bigger than anybody else could dream of.

"The objective is to build up to him fighting Wilder again…Hopefully we get him in there with an American later this year and I am open to the prospect of Jarrell Miller being Tyson’s next opponent."

American Miller was due to face former IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua in June but was stripped of his licence after testing positive for the performance enhancing drug GW501516.

Addressing the prospect of Fury fighting a known drugs cheat in Miller, Warren said: "I’m really anti-drugs and think there should be some seriously, seriously strict penalties for it.

"But having been handed only a short suspension, Miller will be ready to return in September.

"If he’s licensed then there’s nothing I can do about that. He’ll be considered by us."

While Warren’s anti-drugs stance is not exactly enshrined by his willingness to allow Fury to step into the ring against a previously banned fighter, he makes the point that he does not ‘police the sport’, and that only by bringing in ‘draconian measures’ can boxing rid itself of performance enhancing drugs.

With it appearing likely that the Fury/Wilder rematch will marinate until early 2020 at best, Warren and Fury would be well advised to seek out a live body such as Miller to face next, or risk losing esteem with the American public should another overmatched opponent like Tom Schwarz be dredged up from the lowly tiers of the blue riband division