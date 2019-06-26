Donald Trump, as we’re all aware, is not one to bite his tongue and keep quiet.

The US President voices his opinions on Twitter regularly - regardless of the fallout - and isn’t afraid to take a pop at anyone who gets on the wrong side of him.

Fiercely patriotic, Trump has today hit back at Megan Rapinoe, the co-captain of the United States Women’s National Team.

Rapinoe had already offended Trump during the Women’s World Cup by not signing the national anthem.

The 33-year-old doesn’t sing it, according to the Mirror, because it’s her way of showing solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the 'The Star Spangled Banner' to highlight social inequality in America.

When asked by US publication The Hill whether Rapinoe’s actions were appropriate, Trump replied: "No. I don't think so."

On her decision to take a knee in 2016, Rapinoe said: "Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties.

"It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it."

Rapinoe knows that Trump takes a dim view of her decision not to sign the national anthem, hence her answer this week when a reporter asked if she was excited about going to the White House if her team wins the World Cup.

“I’m not going to the f*****g White House," she was quoted as saying by CNN.

"No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it."

These comments were like a red rag to a bull for Trump, who responded on Wednesday afternoon via social media.

“Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is ‘not going to the F...ing White House if we win.’” he tweeted. “Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level...

“….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet....

“….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

A classic Trump response there.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Rapinoe takes up the President’s invitation once the tournament is over.