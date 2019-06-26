Bruno Fernandes is in demand after his fantastic season with Sporting.

The club captain bagged 31 goals and 13 assists from midfield in the last campaign, in which he also helped lift three trophies.

Sporting won both domestic cups, while the season was capped with a Nations League victory; Fernandes started both the semi-final and final for Portugal this summer.

But there's a sense that Fernandes has outgrown Liga NOS and Sporting, prompting several clubs to make a move.

The Premier League seems an almost certain destination now, purely through the number of clubs linked.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been touted as 'likely' destinations but both appear to have slipped down the list.

And now two English clubs are reportedly in a two-way race to clinch Fernandes's signature.

O Jogo, via Metro, believe that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur set up meetings with Fernandes's agent in London on Wednesday.

Both have discussed things with him already, it's claimed, but round two is clearly needed.

But both sides face distractions before getting it over the line.

For United, it's seeing how things are after completing a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Sporting's £70m is considered a little high and they'll need to know their financial situation after they're done dealing with Crystal Palace.

Spurs, on the other hand, need to know what's happening with Christian Eriksen before they move for another attacking midfielder.

The Dane is reportedly a target of Real Madrid's - they'll need to sort things out with Real before they can afford to move for Fernandes.

Any move for Fernandes, be it to United or Spurs, looks complicated. Both teams have other issues to tackle before completing anything for the 24-year-old.

Whoever gets their own situation dealt with the fastest may just be the one that gets him.

The race is on.