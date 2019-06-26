Ah, Love Island. Whether you absolutely love the ITV 2 reality show or despise it, there’s no getting away from it.

It’s been a phenomenal success with the British public in recent years and the current series has been no different.

During and after every episode, ‘Love Island’ and the names of the islanders dominate the ‘United Kingdom trends’ section on Twitter.

Many people hate the show’s concept and that’s entirely understandable.

Why would you want to watch a bunch of fame-hungry men and women sit around all day talking about which people they want to get off with?

But for whatever reason, people seem to love it.

If you’re a Love Island fan - open or otherwise - who’s also into their football then we have some intriguing news for you.

Per The Sun, a footballer is about to enter the Love Island villa to stir things up.

Dennon Lewis, 22, is set to spend his pre-season trying to get romantic with the ladies in Majorca.

The 5ft 10in forward, who started his career at Watford, is currently on the books of Wealdstone.

The Wealdstone Raider could presumably tell you everything you need to know about him.

He was loaned out to Woking and Crawley Town during his time at Watford before signing a permanent deal with Falkirk in 2018.

Sadly, he made headlines there after being racially abused during a Scottish Cup match against Stenhousemuir.

"I have never gone through a period like this in my life," the Englishman said on Twitter last November.

"I know that I will not and cannot stand for this."

Lewis then joined Bromley on a short-term deal earlier this year and now finds himself with Wealdstone in the National League South.

Rather than keeping himself fit in Wealdstone’s local gym, he’ll be on the weights with pro boxer Tommy Fury in the Love Island villa over the next few weeks.

"Dennon's worked hard all season and can't wait to kickstart his summer in the villa,” a source has exclusively told The Sun online.

"He's fit, athletic and charming and will ruffle plenty of feathers once he starts to mingle with the girls."

After signing him, Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan said: "We have tracked Dennon for the past few years, he is the type of player that will have our fans on the edge of their seats."

All going well in the villa, he might just attract a few more new Wealdstone fans when the new season kicks off in August.