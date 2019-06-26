The Scottish Challenge Cup has had some fantastic names down the years.

The competition was created for the 1990/91 season in celebration of 100 years of the Scottish Football League.

Only teams from outside Scotland's top-flight can compete, with Falkirk the most successful team having lifted the trophy four times.

It's the sponsorships that really catch the eye, however.

It began as the B&Q Centenary Cup, before switching to B&Q Cup until 1995.

A second sponsor, Bell's Whisky, took over from 1999-2006 - the Bell's Cup was born.

Up until now, the highlight was the name from 2016-2019: the Irn-Bru Cup, making it the ultimate Scottish competition, really.

But today we learned the new name for the competition at the upcoming season's first-round draw.

The Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup has immediately won over the hearts and minds of fans everywhere, in no small part to the fantastic presentation at the draw.

You can check out what the draw looked like below:

Everything that could be decked out in the bar's red and yellow stripes was, while the chairman of the company, Sir Boyd Tunnock, stood there in full shop-floor gear.

At one point in the draw, Sir Boyd was sure to unwrap himself one of his wafers and eat it on camera.

It's been described as 'peak Scottish football', while some believed that it pushed Rod Stewart's famous Scottish Cup draw into second place in 'the best Scottish draws'.

Stewart delivered the Scottish Cup fifth-round draw in style, back in 2017, winding people up and announcing every number as loud as possible.

But it seems that fans of Scottish cup draws have a new sweetheart - one completely covered in yellow and red stripes.