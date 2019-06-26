Real Madrid are looking at a bumper summer transfer window to say the least.

Los Blancos have already made several big-money signings, spending over £270m in the process.

They've got plenty for their money, though; Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo have all arrived for that huge outlay.

And reportedly, they're not even done, with links to Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba doing the rounds.

The Galacticos are back - and they've been gone for a little while.

Real have actually made net profits in each of the last three seasons, largely in part to a very profitable selling policy.

In total, they've made over €730 million in player sales since Florentino Perez regained control in 2009.

No team in the world can compete with that kind of income from players but, remarkably, Real are aiming even higher.

They hope to fund the outlay this summer through further sales, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Theo Hernandez, Raul de Tomas and Mateo Kovacic also on the transfer list, according to Marca.

And Real are looking to bring in another €300 million by selling them - taking player sales in Perez's second reign to over 1 billion euros.

Marca list the top nine sales that helped them get there, too:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): €105 million

2. Angel Di María (Manchester United): €75 million

3. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea): €66 million

4. Mesut Özil (Arsenal): €50 million

5. Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli). €39 million

6. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid): €30 million

7. Danilo (Manchester City): €30 million

8. Jese (PSG): €25 million

9. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich): €25 million

With those kinds of players up for sale, is it any wonder they've made so much money?

You've got to imagine that James, Bale, and Kovacic will find their ways onto that list this summer, too.

There's really never a dull moment at Real.