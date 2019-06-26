Football

Benfica announce Joao Felix is joining Atletico Madrid

Benfica have announced Joao Felix has signed for Atletico Madrid in an extraordinary £107.3 million deal.

The 19-year-old impressive immensely for Benfica last season, scoring 15 goals in 26 Primeira Liga appearances, helping the Eagles win the title.

It was a remarkable first campaign in first-team football, having represented Benfica B in the two seasons previously.

Felix attracted the interest of top European club during the campaign, with both Manchester clubs being strongly linked with a move.

Man City had been closely monitoring Felix but were reluctant to pay almost £50 million more than their current record purchase, Riyad Mahrez for £60 million.

But it’s Atleti that have agreed to trigger his £107.3m buy-out clause and made one of the biggest signings of the summer so far.

It makes him the fifth most expensive footballer of all-time, behind Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Superagent Jorge Mendes has helped broker the deal, despite not being Felix’s agent, and reports suggest he stands to earn a crazy £32.18m from the transfer.

Felix can play on either wing, or centrally, and made his Portugal debut in their UEFA Nations League semi-final win against Switzerland.

However, his performance was slightly underwhelming, and he was ultimately dropped for the final.

