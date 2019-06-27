Amr Warda kicked out of Egypt squad amid sexual harassment allegations

Egypt are the current favourites to win this summer’s African Cup of Nations.

The tournament hosts got off to a winning start in their opener against Zimbabwe, with Trezeguet scoring the only goal of the game.

They then defeated DR Congo in their second Group A match on Wednesday night. Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the tournament in a 2-0 win for the Pharaohs.

Six points from their opening two games means Egypt have already booked their spot in the knockout rounds.

However, they will be without winger Amr Warda for the remainder of the tournament after kicking him out of their African Cup of Nations squad.

The 25-year-old, who came on as a second-half substitute against Zimbabwe, has been thrown out of the squad amid allegations of sexual harassment towards a string of women.

The Sun report that Warda is alleged to have sent ‘aggressive and inappropriate sexual messages’ to Instagram model Merhan Keller and others.

Keller, an Egyptian-British model, went public with what she claimed were inappropriate and aggressive messages sent to her via Instagram and WhatsApp.

She also shared other messages from other women who had received similar harassment, with the PAOK player seemingly becoming unpleasant in some cases when his advances were rejected, the Guardian report.

After screenshots of messages and videos were shared online, the allegations became a major story in Egypt.

It was then announced that Warda was no longer part of the Egypt squad. They are unable to call up a replacement, due to the nature of his exclusion, and will continue the tournament with 22 players.

A statement by the Egypt Football Federation on Twitter read: ”The head of the Egyptian Football Federation, Hani Abu Reda, has decided to dismiss Amr Warda from the team's camp after consulting with the team's technical and administrative staff.”

BBC Arabic’s Sarah Mohsen told BBC Sport: “It's big news for the host nation just a few hours before a very critical match against DR Congo.

“Ihab Leheta, the Egyptian national team's director, said he received videos this morning related to Amr Warda and sent them to Egypt's coach Aguirre. The decision was made in a few minutes, although Warda says he's not the person pictured in the videos.”