Matthijs de Ligt set to join Juventus after personal terms are agreed on

The Matthijs de Ligt saga is one that will be at the forefront all summer.

The 19-year-old Ajax defender is reportedly wanted by Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United - among virtually every other top club in Europe.

It's no surprise, given what De Ligt has already accomplished.

Despite his young age, he's already captained Ajax to a league and cup double, as well as a Champions League semi-final.

He's got individual honours, too, like the Golden Boy and the Dutch Footballer of the Year, as well as being named in the Champions League and Nations League teams of the year.

But where could he be off to next?

There's been talk of €80m fees, €300k-a-week wages, and all kinds of bonuses.

But according to Sky Italy, it's Juventus who have finally managed to agree terms with De Ligt.

De Ligt lifted the Eredivisie shield as Ajax captain.

And so, the saga may finally be drawing to a close - if Juve can wrap things up with Ajax, too, and get everything finalised.

Sky claim he'll be paid €12m-a-season over a five-year contract.

That's a huge wage for the 19-year-old of over €200k-a-week.

On top of that, and perhaps most interestingly, is that De Ligt with have a €150m release clause in his Juventus contract.

And so it would seem that this really isn't the end of the road for the rest of the European heavyweights.

Despite losing out this summer, they know the exact fee it'll take the sign him going forward.

You can expect all eyes to continue to focus on De Ligt for the foreseeable future.

