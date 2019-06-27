Football

Wayne Rooney scores stunning goal from inside his own half for DC United

Wayne Rooney added to his highlight reel in Major League Soccer with a sensational goal from inside his own half on Wednesday night.

The former England international player has a knack for scoring from inside his own half. He did so for Everton against West Ham in 2017.

He also netted from close to the halfway line against the Hammers during his Manchester United days.

He’s now added to the collection with a sublime effort for DC United.

In the 10th minute of DC’s game against Orland City, the 33-year-old regained possession of the ball.

He spotted Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe well off his line and tried his luck from 68 yards out.

His effort flew over the backtracking Rowe and bounced into the net as DC went on to record a 1-0 win.

Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United

Rooney scores from inside his own half

Incredible. He’s still got it.

“I thought it was nice and it was special to score the goal this evening,” Rooney reflected, per DC United’s website.

“It’s something that I’ve practiced so many times. 

“Different managers and teammates are like why are you practicing this, you won’t score from this position, but for nights like tonight that's why I do practice it. 

“It was a good strike and an important goal for us.”

Rooney's incredible free-kick in March

Rooney’s impact at DC United cannot be understated. He joined them last year, with the MLS side bottom of the Eastern Conference.

But he carried DC to the playoffs with 12 goals in 21 games, deservedly winning their MVP award.

And he’s continuing to inspire DC this season, with Ben Olsen’s side currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference.

Rooney has scored nine goals, meaning he sits alongside two other former Man United players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nani, among the MLS’s top-five scorers this year.

