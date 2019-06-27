Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

The Belgian striker struggled at Old Trafford last season, scoring just 15 goals in 45 appearances.

But despite that return, it's reported that Inter Milan are very keen on signing him.

Their new manager Antonio Conte is known to be a big admirer and wanted to bring him to Chelsea while in charge at Stamford Bridge in 2017.

He's taking another shot at signing Lukaku this summer and the forward himself has recently admitted he would love to play in Serie A - so things are looking good.

With both manager and player keen on the move, you'd expect terms to be sorted out quite quickly. But it's not that simple.

United and Inter are far apart in their valuations of the striker. The Premier League side want at least £80 million for Lukaku and Milan simply can't afford that.

The Italian's are also said to have made an offer of a swap deal, hoping to send Mauro Icardi the other way, but that was turned down because United want a cash deal.

It seems negotiations have recently reached an impasse, but now Inter are preparing another bid - and it's a rather odd one.

According to Sky Sports News, the Serie A side will offer a £9 million, two-year loan deal to bring Lukaku to the San Siro, with a view of paying £53.8 million when it ends.

An obligation to buy in 2021 will be written into the contract, taking the total fee to £62.8 million.

The structure of this deal would allow Inter to continue with other transfer business this summer with a limited budget, all while completing the signing of their number 1 target. Very smart.

They are still hoping to offload Icardi before next season and want at least £60 million for him - but securing a loan deal for Lukaku will make the need to sell the Argentine less pressing.

Whether United accept their offer is yet to be seen, but it could well be a deal that suits all parties.