Mohamed Salah enjoyed a fine evening as Egypt secured their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The Liverpool star made one and scored one as Egypt followed up their 1-0 win against Zimbabwe with a 2-0 win over DR Congo.

Salah ended the season with Liverpool by winning the Champions League and he would love nothing more than to add an international trophy to his collection.

Egypt are among the favourites to win the tournament, which they are hosting, and Salah is a major reason for that.

And if he can continue to be just as influential as he was against DR Congo, Javier Aguirre’s side will be tough to beat.

Egypt went ahead in the 25th minute when Salah’s cross was met by Ahmed Elmohamady, who needed two attempts to put the ball away.

Salah then got on the scoresheet when he struck home a powerful effort following Trezeguet’s fine run.

DR Congo players take selfies with Salah

The result means that Egypt are through to the knockout rounds, but DR Congo are probably going home.

Florent Ibenge's side have lost their opening two games and they must beat Zimbabwe on Sunday to have a chance of claiming one of the four spots available to teams who finish third in their group.

However, defeat didn’t stop DR Congo players from taking selfies with Salah at full-time.

Footage shows a couple of players posing with Salah and snapping away - just after he had helped leave them on the brink of exiting the competition.

Salah really is the king.

Indeed, his popularity has skyrocketed since his incredible debut season at Liverpool.

Egypt adores their favourite son. And it seems that the rest of the world does, too.

The Pharaohs are looking to go one better after losing in the 2017 final.

Not since 2010 have they won the tournament, but many are backing them to do so here.