It’s been a season of mixed emotions for Chelsea Football Club.

With the current transfer ban, managerial departures and the exit of talisman, Eden Hazard, it’s left fans sceptical for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

However, despite the West London side being in the face of a current two-window transfer ban – it appears the club may have secured the services of current loanee, Mateo Kovacic, on a permanent deal, according to Metro.

The Croatian proved an important first-team player for The Blues in the 2018/19 season, under recently departed Maurizio Sarri, making a total of 32 Premier League appearances and recording two assists.

According to Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, the club have agreed a deal of £45 million, plus add ons, for the midfielder’s permanent move from Real Madrid.

When signing the 25-year-old, initially on a loan-deal from Los Blancos, Chelsea did not incorporate an option-to-buy clause in the contract, pending the desire to make the permanent move.

However, due to the current transfer hiccup, Chelsea are forced to meet the high asking price for the midfielder and need to make the best of the situation.

That being said, time is of the essence…

Due to the regulations surrounding the player loan deal, a permanent move must be made for Kovacic before the deadline on 30th June.

With Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuaín, also still on the books from his current loan deal from AC Milan – Chelsea appear uninterested in making this move a permanent one.

If the current Derby boss, Frank Lampard, is to become the new manager of the club, he will be held restricted with the current squad he has for the upcoming campaign. With this being said, ensuring the services of the Real Madrid loanee could be a solid move.

With fellow midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, being side-lined as a result of a ruptured achilles – it leaves the club with limited options if the deal for the Croatian was not made.

Kovacic will link up once again with midfield set up, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Ross Barkely for the new season.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their confidence gained from securing Europa League victory against London rivals, Arsenal, last season.