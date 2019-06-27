Cristiano Ronaldo completed a shock transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus last summer.

His £100 million move came just two weeks after leading Los Blancos to Champions League glory for the third year in a row.

But winning things in Madrid must have become a bit boring for the forward, who cited the need for a 'new challenge' after making his switch.

Despite not delivering the European Cup in his first season with Juve, Ronaldo has made an impressive start to life in Italy.

He scored 21 goals in 31 Serie A appearances as his side romped to the title, while the Portuguese also bagged six goals in nine Champions League games.

Soon after the club season finished, Ronaldo also won the Nations League with his country, adding another trophy to his haul.

Not a bad debut year then.

But while Ronaldo was finding success in Italy, his old club were struggling to adapt to life without him.

No silverware came back to the Bernabeu as Madrid were knockout out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, while they were also beaten in the Super Cup and finished third in La Liga.

Fans also turned on the team mid-way through the season, three different managers were in the dugout and there were reports that captain Sergio Ramos had a huge bust-up with Florentino Perez.

Despite all that, Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos believes that Ronaldo's transfer made 'everyone happy'.

"It would be strange if you didn't miss someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has decided so many matches with his goals," he told German paper Bild, per the Mirror.

"His transfer, however, made everyone happy. He wanted a new experience and Real Madrid earned a lot of money."

We're not quite sure we're with you on this one, Toni.

Madrid almost fell apart without Ronaldo last season. Not one other player stepped up to fill his boots, while fans became increasingly frustrated with the team's performances.

If that's what happens when everyone at Real is 'happy', we'd hate to see what it's like when those inside the club are sad.