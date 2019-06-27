Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The 17-year-old defender has finalised terms on a long-term contract and will officially join the Reds in July, subject to international clearance.

"It’s just an amazing feeling," Van den Berg told Liverpool's website after confirming his move.

"It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

"I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

"Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

"I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here."

Van den Berg attracted a lot of interest while turning out for Zwolle last season.

Despite being a teenager, he made 16 Eredivisie appearances, establishing himself as the latest Dutch wonderkid to burst onto the scene.

He's been nicknamed a 'baby Virgil van Dijk' and now looks set to pair with his international teammate over the coming years.

Bayern Munich and Ajax were also reportedly interested in signing Van den Berg, who has opted for a move to Anfield instead.

Liverpool now boast great defensive depth and the youngster will join fellow 17-year-old Dutchman Ki-Jana Hoever, who is also on the fringes of the first-team.

Klopp has now completed his first bit of summer transfer business and can now turn his attention to landing other targets.

The Merseyside club are expected to strengthen ahead of the 2019/20 season as they'll be looking to mount another Premier League title challenge and defend their Champions League crown.