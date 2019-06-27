It was a season to forget for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men failed to qualify for the upcoming Champions League after finishing in sixth place in the 2018/19 campaign.

This was 32 points behind rivals, Manchester City.

It’s most definitely a period of transition for the Red Devils, and transfers are a top priority to ensure success in the upcoming season.

The recent signings of £50 million Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Welsh youngster, Daniel James have got the ball rolling but it doesn’t stop there.

The Mail online have reported that Barcelona centre-half, Samuel Umtiti has been approached by representatives at the Manchester club.

The French World Cup winner suffered with a knee injury in the second half of last season, forcing him to be sidelined for the final five months of the La Liga campaign.

Fellow international, Clement Lenglet was favoured and Sergi Roberto was also used as utility opition in the Frenchman’s position at centre back.

Umtiti recorded only 14 league appearances under coach, Ernesto Valverde last season and his long-term fitness has been a growing concern for the Spaniard.

The Manchester United boss has been busy in his pursuit of a centre half, with bids for Harry Maguire and inquiry into Dutchman, Matthjis De Ligt. However, the pursuit of each has been unsuccessful.

If the United boss, Solskjær is to secure the signature of the Barcelona defender, he must make a convincing offer as the Spanish champions are not keen on letting their man go.

A new recruit is needed at the back for the Premier League side, and Ed Woodward will have to splash the cash if they are to get their way.

The fans are angry, a city is let down and it’s time for the club to ensure revival.