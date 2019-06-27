Calum Lockie, a professional motor racing driver, was behind the wheel of a Shelby Daytona Coupe when, as you can see in this tantalising video, smoke starts to emerge around him.

Evidently, something was overheating, and fast. Calum promptly overtakes and alerts the Safety Car in a desperate bid to race to the fire truck.

A classic car racing round the Donington Park Race Circuit started to produce smoke and eventually fire, alerting the driver who acted quickly and promptly to get to safety as the fire continued to grow.

The event took place earlier this month, and Lockie has since jokingly posted on Twitter, saying: “This is as close as I ever want to get to a marshmallow.”

He went on to explain: “When you’ve passed the incident, the car is on fire, you know you’ve got to get it back to the fire truck in pit lane or it’ll be toast, THEN you overtake the Safety Car.”

It’s clear from the images that he was very lucky and arrived at the nick of time as the fire continues to surge just behind his seat. If it wasn’t for his efficient and calm driving, the car reportedly worth £360,000 could well have ended up as “toast”.

The fire is said to be down to the differential overheating, and again, luckily the car was at the hands of an experienced driver such as Lockie, who is the current FIA Historic Sportscar champion.

The smoke slowly builds and emerges around Lockie, who notices it quickly enough to alert the Safety Car ahead of him within seconds. As a Historic Sportscar racer, it’s fair to say he’d be used to these classic cars and more over the issues that can come with them too.

He somehow calmly and quickly navigates his way to the pit lane knowing the fire safety truck would be waiting. This is exactly why it makes this video so watchable, as the majority of us watching would have been urging him to bail out of the car immediately, instead, though, what you see is a professional driver racing a fire to the pit lane!

Speaking to the Press Association, Lockie continued to explain: “It was a choice of pulling over at a marshals post or making it back to the pits. The marshals do a great job, but the resources at their posts are limited. So, if it’s a persistent fire in a difficult to access place, they’re at risk. Parking on grass in that situation is another interesting one, potentially.”

He goes on to say: “I went by and signalled to the safety car; by the time I got to the final chicane everything had heated up, and there really wasn’t much braking left."