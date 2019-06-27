It’s now clear that Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazilian, who joined the French champions two years ago, is desperate to seal a return to Barcelona.

It was reported earlier this week that Neymar has reached a verbal agreement over a contract offer with his former employers.

The report claims the 27-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Catalan giants, which would take him up to the age of 32.

He is understood to have accepted the conditions offered by Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu without hesitation because he doesn’t want to jeopardise the transfer by negotiating terms.

If the transfer happens, Neymar will see his salary reduced by almost half, from €36.8 million per season to around €24 million per season - a figure close to what he was receiving before his controversial departure two years ago.

However, the deal will only happen if Barcelona and PSG can reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

PSG have reportedly demanded a world-record €300 million fee for the forward - an unaffordable asking price for Barça.

They are relying on Neymar to force the move, starting by issuing a public statement.

However, the club’s vice-president Jordi Cardoner has today confirmed that Neymar does want to return to the Camp Nou.

This is the first time that an employee of either club has admitted this publicly.

Per Samuel Marsden, Cardoner insists the club have taken no steps to signing Neymar as things stand.

But reports in the Spanish press understand this isn’t the case. The wheels are in motion for Neymar to return to Barça.

PSG forked out £200 million for Neymar in August 2017 and are not prepared to take a loss on the South American.

Any transfer could see one, two or even three Barça players head in the opposite direction.

Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti have all been linked with a move to PSG this month as a result of the Neymar reports.