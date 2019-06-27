Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula One boss, has given his formula for success on how he would make changes to the modern day sport, speaking to ESPN.

This comes after Liberty Media, who took over from Bernie in 2017, and Formula One have delayed agreements on the 2021 regulations until October.

Ecclestone goes straight into it, saying: "Firstly, I wouldn't be talking to the teams. It's like having a committee and you don't need that when making decisions like this."

Like with many new regulations, especially in F1 and for Bernie Ecclestone, it's not surprising that he suggests things that would raise a few eyebrows, but still certainly worth noting and thinking about.

"I would be saying: We're going to have two championships. They're both world championships; one is the Constructors' World Championship and the other is the Teams' World Championship. The Drivers' World Championship would not be affected in any way.

"The Constructors' Championship is for the teams that manufacture the engine and the chassis; teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes."

After some more clarification on this, he goes on to talk about the fairness. How are teams going to beat Ferrari with a good driver? In these new championships where he suggests a good way to balance things out in a Teams' Championship would be to avoid the cost cap and give each team $30 million. But he says there are two things to help even things out further.



"Firstly, if you want to, you can refuel. You have just one set of tyres but, if you want to stop and refuel, you can also change tyres. Then maybe we'd have to change the weight of the car. If we found the team cars weren't quick, we'd make sure the constructors' cars were a bit heavier. That way, you could easily find two seconds."

He goes on to say that other companies would likely stand a chance of entering the fray.

"Volkswagen -- through Audi -- very nearly did it four years ago because I had come close to an agreement with them. But then they had all that trouble with emissions in America."

This bold new strategy is certainly 'out there', but very possibly something F1 needs to help the sport.

Ultimately, what Ecclestone seems to want is the chance for all teams to be competitive and not have the unfair advantages from team to team.

"The guy in the grandstand isn't going to say: 'That's not fair, because this team is spending $350m a year and that one is spending $70m.'"

Clearly, F1 now with more than just Ferrari and Mercedes competing for the top spots, for instance, means it would open it up and create more champions each year and pave the possibilities for others to get the glory they have deserved already.

Eliminating the expenditure advantages from team to team is also beneficial for sport as a whole and could even prompt others to do the same. It would make for a very different and tantalising races if Bernie was still on top, that's for sure!