Formula 1

F1.

F1 Focus with GIVEMEBET - Austrian GP

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Red Bull Ring will host the ninth round of the F1 season in Spielberg, Austria this weekend, and it has so far been a run away season for Mercedes, who have achieved a 1-2 finish in six of the eight races and lead the Constructors' Championship by over 140 points from nearest rival Ferrari, who themselves are mired in problems.

Last time out in France it was a somewhat processional race, in stark contrast to the rest of the season, with Lewis Hamilton taking the checkered flag to extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 36 points over teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Austria may be a short lap, but it has challenging, technical corners and comes with two DRS zones, and with the quick turnaround from France last week, it could well throw up some surprises and eventful racing. 

GIVEMEBET looks inside the paddock ahead of the race this weekend:

  • Mercedes have a point to prove form last year where neither car managed to finish, allowing Max Verstappen to take the win. Technical issues prevented Hamilton and Bottas registering a finish and team principal Toto Wolff is keen to avoid a repeat. The high temperatures expected this weekend could prove troublesome for Mercedes and their engine cooling challenges, this looks the only thing stopping Mercedes from grabbing a ninth victory of the season.
  • McLaren look an interesting prospect this time around. In France, the car responded well to upgrades, registering sixth and 10th place finishes, but that was slightly overshadowed by technical difficulties at the business end of the race.

All odds accurate at the time of publishing and are subject to fluctuation. T&C’s apply. 18+. www.begambleaware.org

Topics:
GiveMeBet
Pierre Gasly
Toto Wolff
Valtteri Bottas
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Mercedes
Red Bull
Formula 1

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again