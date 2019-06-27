Ah, Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Where would we be without it?

We all spend hours thinking about our transfers, planning for future Gameweeks, discussing it with our mates, constantly checking the scores on a Saturday afternoon. It can be quite stressful.

However, there’s no better feeling than watching a player you’ve captained scoring a hat-trick - especially if none of your friends have him.

FPL usually returns around the first week of July, but it’s made an earlier than expected comeback this summer.

On Thursday afternoon, FPL tweeted: “Fantasy Premier League 2019/20 is LIVE! Go, go go.”

That’s right: it’s back, people.

We’re going to list the most expensive signings in each category, while also looking for a couple of potential bargains along the way.

The question is: which players will you select for your team?

Goalkeepers

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester City’s Ederson are both valued at 6.0 million - making them the most experience ‘keepers on the game.

We then have a string of goalkeepers valued at 5.5 million including Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Manchester United’s David de Gea.

One to consider? Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic, who is valued at 4.5 million this year.

Defenders

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool assist machines Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the most expensive defenders (7.0 million) this year.

Virgil van Dijk is slightly cheaper at 6.5 million, the same price as Chelsea’s Marco Alonso and Man City’s Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal’s most expensive defenders are valued at 5.5 million.

Everton’s Lucas Digne, Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira and Wolves’ Matt Doherty are all valued at 6.0 million after performing well last season.

Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt could be worth a punt at 5.5 million.

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah is still listed as a midfielder and he’s valued at 12.5 million this year, making him the most expensive player on the game.

He’s followed by Raheem Sterling (12.0 million) and Sadio Mane (11.5 million).

Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Heung-Min Son are all on the next rung down at 9.5 million.

You can get Paul Pogba for 8.5 million if you think he’ll still be a Man Utd player come August.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser picked up 181 points last season and can be picked up for a 7.5 million.

Fancy Chelsea’s midfielders to start banging in the goals under Frank Lampard? Willian and Pedro are valued at 7.0 million, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is half a million cheaper.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish looks tempting at 6.0 million.

Forwards

Picking three forwards is always one of the toughest challenges when assembling your FPL team.

Sergio Aguero (12.0 million) is this year’s most expensive forward, followed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane, both valued at 11.0 million.

Roberto Firmino (9.5 million) and Divock Origi (5.5 million) are Liverpool’s only two strikers, while Olivier Giroud (7.0 million) is Chelsea’s lone forward as things stand.

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford are both 8.5 million, while their Man Utd teammate Mason Greenwood could be worth having as a 4.5 million back-up option.

Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki was the Championship’s top scorer last season and is available for a very tempting 6.5 million.

Others to consider are Gabriel Jesus (9.5 million), Jamie Vardy (9.0 million), and Callum Wilson (8.0 million).

Roll on August 9!