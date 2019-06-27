Paul Gascoigne, former Newcastle and Spurs striker, was seen as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Unfortunately, his footballing career began to hit a demise in 1998 from the effects of poor mental and recurring alcohol abuse off the pitch.

Today, the past of the ex-England International has sadly been resurrected from a fairly unlikely source…

US rapper, Snoop Dogg has taken to Instagram to compare the effects of alcohol abuse with marijuana abuse.

Sadly, Paul Gascoigne has been the subject of ridicule.

As you can see, he used the face of 'Gazza' to convey the effects of long term alcohol abuse in comparison to his usage of recreational weed.

Not cool, Snoop.

The 47-year-old rapper has been an advocate for the recreational abuse of marijuana, and has recently set up ‘Leafs by Snoop’, a company selling cannabis products for both medical and recreational use.

As always in the event of drama, Twitter had it’s say.

Even Piers Morgan had his say on the matter...

A poor case of judgement from the 'Young, Wild and Free' rapper on this occasion.

Mind you, the post is still available on Snoop Dogg's Instagram so it appears he doesn't seem to care too much.