A French rugby player was left in hospital at the weekend after a horrific brawl erupted between two French Reserve League sides Mouguerre and Elne.

The fight in the south-western region of Saint-Girons happened during the final of the Excellence B championships, which is held for the reserve “B” sides.

Basque side Mouguerre won the game in convincing fashion 23-7, but not before all hell broke loose on the pitch during the final minutes of the game.

Players were caught on camera kicking and punching one another until the referee called a halt to the game with 79 minutes played, with the brawl eventually beginning to subside.

Substitutes and fans then got in involved leaving the referee powerless to stop the vicious melee which saw an ambulance come onto the pitch to remove an injured player.

The outrageous scenes can be viewed in the clip below and show the sheer brutality of the players and their total lack of respect for the rules of the game.

Speaking to the local press, Sud Ouest, the Mouguerre coach Jerome Etcheverry said of the injured player: “At the moment, he is in the St Girons hospital, he was vomiting, he couldn’t remember much and his parents are with him.

“They have spoiled our celebration, it’s not good what they have done and I don’t accept it. The trophy (Le Bouclier) was handed over to us in the changing rooms.”

Mouguerre club president Phillip Larrue added: “I have a lot of regret for the end of this match. I’m thinking a lot about our winger who is still a junior and he will not be there to lift the trophy.”

No doubt, both sides will be reprimanded and punished for their involvement in this truly unacceptable affair with hefty fines and player suspensions looming.