Eleven fights, 10 knockouts, zero defeats.

Daniel Dubois' record as a professional boxer could hardly be more perfect following a meteoric rise to stardom since turning pro in 2017.

At the tender age of just 21, Dubois is a hugely exciting prospect for British boxing and it's widely believed he'll become world heavyweight champion one day.

His height, athleticism and sheer power have proved too hot to handle for his opponents so far, with Richard Lartey the most recent victim of Dubois' talent.

Lartey lasted just four rounds against DDD, who impressively held his ground in a third-round swinging match to get the knockout in the fourth.

Dubois is looking to follow in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua and next up for the Londoner is Nathan Gorman - who is also unbeaten - for the British heavyweight title.

Gorman, 22, is also highly rated in the heavyweight division and what makes the fight so intriguing is their long-standing rivalry.

They don't like each other according to Gorman, while there's a score to be settled after all the rumours about their past sparring sessions.

Gorman claims he won every round behind closed doors, but Dubois insists their previous encounters are irrelevant.

GiveMeSport recently visited Peacock Gym to speak to Dubois and he said the bout will be decided by who is physically and mentally stronger on the night, not previous sparring.

"No, it just comes down to each fight individually," the 21-year-old said. "Who's stronger, who's mentally weaker."

Dubois looked in great shape during his recent media workout with Frank Bruno and, when asked how training is going, he said he feels "ready".

"I'm feeling good and I'm feeling fitter. Five weeks out now and I'm ready to take him (Gorman) apart."

A lot has been made of Gorman's deceiving speed and how Dubois will deal with it, but he insists he hasn't changed his training in any way and that it won't faze him.

"I'm just doing what I do, sharpening up my skills. I don't go into the ring planning how it's going to turn out, I just go in there 100% and fight to win. I just see another strong performance from myself."

Being a professional boxer is as much about taking punches on the chin as taking criticism, and Dubois was recently told by Tyson Fury on social media that he doesn't rate him.

Fury also said he expects Gorman to "kick his ass" - but is Dubois bothered? Of course not.

"It's motivation," he added. "I don't take any of it to heart. I'm in my own lane right now and working hard to get to where I need to be; to become world champion."

Should Dubois beat Gorman, household British names like Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora have been touted as potential future opponents.

However, Dubois says he isn't focused on who he'll be fighting next and just on working hard in the gym to beat whoever promoter Frank Warren puts in front of him.

"I’ll leave that down to Frank, he controls who I'm fighting. I'm just doing what I can in the gym because that's where I'm in control."

Fighting the likes of Joshua, Fury and Deontay Wilder for heavyweight titles is the ultimate goal for Dubois and he believes he isn't far away from doing that.

"I don't feel there's too much of a gap. Once I rise to the occasion and rise above the challenges my opponents bring, I'll come through."

Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel 'Dynamite' Dubois (11-0) takes on Ricky Hatton trained Nathan Gorman (16-0) on a 'Heavy Duty' night of boxing at the O2 Arena, London, on July 13th. Olympic medallist Joe Joyce also returns in his toughest test to date against American contender Bryant Jennings. Tickets are on sale now via AXS.com, Eventim and Ticketmaster.