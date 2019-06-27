Football

.

Steven Gerrard would be leaving Rangers for a smaller club in Newcastle - Ally McCoist

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a decent start to his managerial career at Rangers.

The Liverpool legend led his team to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Finishing the campaign nine points behind champions Celtic was, all things considered, something of an achievement for Gerrard, his coaching staff and the players.

For the first time in a while, Rangers were competitive again - and this was thanks to Gerrard.

It’s no surprise that the former England international is now being linked with other jobs in England.

Derby County are reportedly keen to appoint him as Frank Lampard’s replacement, while Newcastle United are also said to be interested following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

Gerrard is currently priced at 11/1 to become the Magpies’ next boss.

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

However, Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes Gerrard would be taking a step down by switching his current employers for Newcastle.

“Well, Newcastle play in a far better league but I think Rangers are a bigger club,” the 56-year-old said on talkSPORT.

“I love the football and the people in the north east, but what kind of step would it be for Steven Gerrard?

“They’re both massive clubs, similar clubs in terms of the support. They have absolutely fanatical support, the best supporters in the country, I feel.

“But I’m not sure right now it would be a great move for Gerrard to be honest.”

p1dech4umn10p685hmdafsi1iti9.jpg

McCoist also feels that Gerrard still has work to do at Ibrox.

“He certainly has unfinished business at Rangers,” McCoist added.

“I wish Newcastle the very best in their search for a new manager, but as we would say in Glasgow *puts on Scottish accent*: ‘Leave ours alone’!”

McCoist’s comments have, as you can probably imagine, sparked plenty of debate on social media.

Are Rangers really a bigger football club than Newcastle?

Here are a handful of tweets reacting to McCoist’s comments…

p1dechim2adgm1vt91sng1at1vrjf.jpg

p1dechiuljf41gko1o2q184b1gseh.jpg

p1dechj7pujaqpf3int4sfe5sj.jpg

p1dechjf9o1e3a1vh6850cl13k2l.jpg

p1dechjm2u6t5scokp21vsq1n5an.jpg

Curiously, the Northern Echo have reported today that Newcastle are confident they can persuade Gerrard to leave Rangers for St James’ Park.

Sunderland v Newcastle United - Premier League

Gerrard is one of a host of names on Newcastle’s shortlist and they hope to confirm an appointment by the end of next week.

Watch this space.

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Football
Rafael Benitez
England Football
Premier League
Newcastle United
Liverpool
Rangers

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again