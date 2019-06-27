Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a decent start to his managerial career at Rangers.

The Liverpool legend led his team to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Finishing the campaign nine points behind champions Celtic was, all things considered, something of an achievement for Gerrard, his coaching staff and the players.

For the first time in a while, Rangers were competitive again - and this was thanks to Gerrard.

It’s no surprise that the former England international is now being linked with other jobs in England.

Derby County are reportedly keen to appoint him as Frank Lampard’s replacement, while Newcastle United are also said to be interested following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

Gerrard is currently priced at 11/1 to become the Magpies’ next boss.

However, Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes Gerrard would be taking a step down by switching his current employers for Newcastle.

“Well, Newcastle play in a far better league but I think Rangers are a bigger club,” the 56-year-old said on talkSPORT.

“I love the football and the people in the north east, but what kind of step would it be for Steven Gerrard?

“They’re both massive clubs, similar clubs in terms of the support. They have absolutely fanatical support, the best supporters in the country, I feel.

“But I’m not sure right now it would be a great move for Gerrard to be honest.”

McCoist also feels that Gerrard still has work to do at Ibrox.

“He certainly has unfinished business at Rangers,” McCoist added.

“I wish Newcastle the very best in their search for a new manager, but as we would say in Glasgow *puts on Scottish accent*: ‘Leave ours alone’!”

McCoist’s comments have, as you can probably imagine, sparked plenty of debate on social media.

Are Rangers really a bigger football club than Newcastle?

Here are a handful of tweets reacting to McCoist’s comments…

Curiously, the Northern Echo have reported today that Newcastle are confident they can persuade Gerrard to leave Rangers for St James’ Park.

Gerrard is one of a host of names on Newcastle’s shortlist and they hope to confirm an appointment by the end of next week.

Watch this space.