Lewis Hamilton has achieved a win rate in Formula 1 of over 50% compared to other drivers over the past six years, echoing his sustained dominance over a very competitive racing field.

The 34-year-old is now just a dozen race wins away from matching Michael Schumacher’s all-time Formula 1 record of 91 Grand Prix victories.

Schumacher’s milestone, set back in 2006, had long been considered untouchable, but Hamilton’s ruthless win rate has now put him within touching distance of the German legend.

The five-time world champion has won six of this season’s eight races and 14 of the last 19 stretching back to last season, the best run of his career to date.

Hamilton’s blistering start has made him the overwhelming favourite to capture his sixth world title, which will put him just one behind the all-time record holder Schumacher.

The Mercedes superstar heads into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg chasing a milestone 80th victory, however, he has only won at the Red Bull Ring once before in five attempts.

Last year’s race represented his only DNF in the last 54 races, when his car failed due to a mechanical error.

The 34-year-old has also been subjected to criticism of various statements made during race weekends, and away from the track his exploits in the fashion industry, and a generally unconventional lifestyle for an F1 driver have drawn some negative feedback within the F1 world.

Most recently, he drew scrutiny after missing media duties prior to the French Grand Prix to attend a memorial event in Paris for the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, having been in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

Hamilton dominated the French GP, controlling the race from start to finish, which certainly put to bed rumours he was lacking focus prior to the race at the Circuit Paul Richard.

The Stevenage-born enigma has certainly divided opinions within the F1 community, but few will argue with the overwhelming success and dominance he has had thus far in the sport.

When the time comes for him to walk away from F1, he will without doubt be recognised as one, of if not THE, greatest driver of all time.