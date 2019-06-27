Cricket

Marcus Trescothick will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season .

Marcus Trescothick announces plan to retire at end of the season

Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick is to retire at the end of the summer, bringing his 27-season Somerset career to a close.

Trescothick, 43, played 76 Tests for England between 2000 and 2006 and scored 5,825 runs at an average of 43.79.

“It’s been an incredible 27 years and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Trescothick told the official Somerset website.

Trescothick added: “However, everything has to come to an end eventually.

"I’ve been discussing my future with the club and my family for a while and we felt that now was the appropriate time to make this announcement in order for both the club and I to put plans in place.

“There’s still a lot of the season left, and I’ll be doing everything I can to put in performances for the second XI in order to force my way back into contention for the first team.”

Trescothick has scored 19,654 first-class runs for his home county since making his Somerset debut in 1993.

During that time he has scored more first-class centuries (52) and more List A runs (7,374) than any player in Somerset’s history.

Topics:
England cricket
Cricket
Somerset

