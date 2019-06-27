WWE has named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as new Executive Directors of WWE TV.

WWE has now confirmed that Heyman will be the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, while Bischoff will have the same role on SmackDown Live, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Both will report directly to Vince McMahon and the two positions are full-time executive roles, with no plans at the current time for this to be introduced as part of a TV storyline.

Both men have an extensive and rich history when it comes to booking wrestling, which is exactly what WWE needs right now when you take a look at their recent TV ratings and live show attendances.

WWE said in a statement on their website that their responsibilities will be to 'oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.'

WWE also added: "The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows."

Heyman has recently been working in WWE as Brock Lesnar's advocate, but this will be Bischoff first full-time return to WWE since his last run came to an end back in 2007.

He has made the occasional return since, most recently during the Raw 25th Anniversary show in January 2018.

Heyman has over 30 years of sports entertainment experience, as he served as President of ECW from 1993 to 2001, securing pay-per-view distribution for the company as well as a national cable television deal with TNN.

He joined WWE’s creative team after his time with ECW, helping launch the careers of many current and former WWE superstars.

Bischoff is a former WCW President where he oversaw the signing of some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment while also helping to create and develop the iconic nWo storyline.

He was also helped secure a TV deal for WCW Monday Nitro on TNT and WCW Thunder on TBS.

WWE will be hoping these new appointments will bring some freshness to Raw and SmackDown as they look to rejuvenate their two main shows after a rough couple of months following WrestleMania.

However, the issues with WWE creative have stretched further back than that, so WWE fans will welcome the change and introduction of Heyman and Bischoff to the shows as they know about the passion which the two men bring when it comes to booking wrestling.