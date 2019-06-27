It’s rare for a world-class player to leave a club with the best wishes of his former employer’s fans.

However, Eden Hazard was given a fond farewell by Chelsea supporters after sealing a dream transfer to Real Madrid earlier this month.

After seven years of tremendous service, the Stamford Bridge faithful reluctantly accepted that Hazard deserved his move to the Bernabeu.

Madrid forked out an initial £89 million fee for the Belgium international, who signed a five-year contract worth a reported £400,000 a week.

That fee, a record for Los Blancos, could reach £150 million depending on potential future bonus payments.

Hazard was unveiled at the Bernabeu in front of 50,000 excited Madrid fans on June 12.

This was the Galactico-level signing they’d been hoping for after a thoroughly disappointing 2018/19 campaign.

However, Hazard has shown that Chelsea will always occupy a special place in his heart, despite the fact he’s now a Madridista.

While on holiday in Greece this week, Hazard took time out to visit kids at a football course at Sani Football Academy, which is hosted in association with Chelsea FC.

He posed for photos with the kids, who were all wearing Chelsea kits, signed autographs for them and even joined in with a kick-about.

Classy stuff from Hazard, whose actions will no doubt go down well with Chelsea supporters.

The Sani Football Academy offers 'an outstanding football development programme with a UEFA approved football pitch and a state of the art Club House,’ according to the Daily Mail.

It’s not cheap, either.

The training camp is held five days a week, with sessions costing €95 for a one-day course on the first week.

A full 10-day course will set you back €420.

Attendees are offered a welcome kit, including a custom shirt, and sessions are available for kids aged four to 16.

The training camp will be even more popular now that Hazard has made a surprise appearance.

Once a blue, always a blue.