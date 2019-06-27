Tyson Fury hasn't held back when criticising Anthony Joshua after the former heavyweight champion suggested Tom Schwarz was an easy opponent.

It took just two rounds for Fury to knock Schwarz out at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, but Joshua has thrown shade towards his fellow Brit over his German opponent's capabilities in the ring.

Breaking a prolonged silence following the aftermath of his shocking defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 1, Joshua seemed to write off Fury's win by claiming he should "begin fighting easy opponents."

The Gypsy King hasn't taken kindly to his comments, though and, speaking to iFL TV, has unloaded on Joshua.

"I’ve seen something from Joshua recently saying he wishes he could go back to fighting easy opponents.

"Couldn’t get easier than the opponent he had, could he? Two weeks’ notice and fat as a pig. I don’t think they come easier than that mush! ‘Where was he ranked? Number 15 or 16 by the organisations?"

Fury continued by pointing out that Schwarz was ranked no.2 in the world ahead of their bout.

"He said Tom Schwarz was rated number 69 in the world – Tom Schwarz was rated number two by the WBO."

Joshua fell down the heavyweight pecking order after being knocked down four times by Ruiz Jr in New York, despite the Mexican not portraying the look of your typical athlete and only having two weeks notice.

Ruiz Jr was a stand-in for Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller following a string of failed drug tests, however, now stands as the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion.

You can understand why Joshua's comments have made Fury, well, furious, and it's likely the former champ will be regularly shot down by his rivals until he can defeat Ruiz Jr in a rematch.

That bout should take place near the end of the year, and could truly be make or break for Joshua.