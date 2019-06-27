Name a better love story than Maurizio Sarri and cigarettes, we'll wait.

The Italian became renowned for puffing away on them during his time in Serie A and must have been kicking himself when English law prohibited him from continuing at Chelsea.

Sarri was seen chewing - rather disgustingly - on cigarette filters at Stamford Bridge, while it was reported that the Blues gave him a special smoking room at their training ground.

So, perhaps that craving for nicotine was one of the reasons that he returned to his native country so quickly and will inherit the reins of Juventus next season.

Ok, we're joking, and Sarri has admitted himself that smoking isn't actually on his mind during games, even if he needs a post-match puff to lower his stress levels.

Sarri's love for smoking

Smoking any number of cigarettes is obviously detrimental to a person's health, but Sarri certainly doesn't help himself with the sheer quantity that he gets through.

Rumours have been circulated for some time that Sarri gets through an ungodly amount and now the man himself has clarified the number upon his recent switch.

The daily total? A staggering 60, which means Sarri consumes 420 every week, 1,825 every month, 21,900 every year and we dread to think how many overall.

60 cigarettes every single day

The cost of that many cigarettes is also pretty breath-taking and with Sarri's favourite brand believed to be Merit, the Italian will be spending in the region of £17,000.

According to Football Italia, Sarri confessed: “I smoke 60 a day, which is probably a few too many.

“I don’t particularly feel the need to smoke during games, but straight afterwards it really is necessary. I had back problems tormenting me for weeks, but I feel much better now.”

Fair play for the honesty, Maurizio, but 'probably a few too many' is quite the understatement.

So, don't be surprised to see Sarri smoking away in Juventus colours and who knows, maybe he'll be toasting another piece of a silverware with a cigar.

Sarri finally picked up his first trophy as a manager by guiding Chelsea to Europa League glory, but he'll be hoping to go one better at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady will expect nothing less than a ninth consecutive Serie A title and must be feeling gradually impatient to get their hands on a Champions League crown.

However, if Sarri can look after the Juventus squad better than he does his own lungs, you can safely bet that the Italian champions will fly in 2019-20.

Do you think Sarri will be a success at Juventus? Have your say in the comments section below.