WWE appears to be doing everything it can to protect its image and the way which they run things, and the obvious evidence for this case is Seth Rollins' recent comments on Jon Moxley.

Rollins' recent interview with Sports Illustrated hit back at Moxley's comments about the WWE, as he said 'he took his ball and he went home.' He also said it was 'a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity.'

This was another shot exchange in the war between WWE and AEW, but there are some reports that have suggested that The Beastslayer is just being used as a mouthpiece since he's one of the biggest stars in WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, via Ringside News, due to what Rollins said, the way his comments are being perceived outside of WWE is that it's a direct message from Vince McMahon himself.

Meltzer believes this as the term 'he took his ball and went home' is Vince McMahon’s term for a quitter.

He emphasised that this is not the case in the situation of Moxley as he did not quit, he stuck it out. However, the point of the comment is even if he didn’t, he still would have been miserable upon his WWE departure.

In essence, the 'took his ball and went home' comment is Vince's way of trying to keep WWE's image of being the pinnacle of wrestling and the place where every wrestler should aspire to be.

However, these days, this couldn't be further from the truth, especially with the rise of the independent scene over the past couple of years, as well as the emergence of AEW. Alternatives are now available.

Plus, money isn't the driving force as it once was for many wrestlers. Some wrestlers, like Moxley, would much rather have the creative freedom over the money which WWE can provide compared to other promotions.

Overall, it's quite clear that Vince and WWE are being affected by what is being said about their brand by their rivals and they're willing to fight back.

If you didn't think a new wrestling war was emerging between WWE and AEW before, this bit of information should change your mind.