Roman Abramovich isn't exactly short of money.

When he became the Chelsea owner in 2003, it completely changed the trajectory of the west London club and they have been feeling the benefits of his finances ever since.

The 'Roman Age' at Stamford Bridge has seen them collect five Premier League titles, five FA Cup trophies, three League Cup wins, two Europa League victories and the Champions League.

The Blues have spent well over £1 billion on transfer fees since he took over with Fernando Torres, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alvaro Morata proving some of the most expensive arrivals.

However, Abramovich also likes to motor throw managers at an alarming rate and no less than 11 head coaches have been in charge since his arrival.

Lampard job interview?

Maurizio Sarri somewhat bucked the trend by leaving the club on his own terms and now the Blues seem to be turning their attention to Derby County boss Frank Lampard.

Getting the chance to speak with Abramovich might be tricky, though, because the Russian hasn't entered the UK since the government failed to renew his visa in May 2018.

As a result, any potential Lampard interview would likely take place on his famous superyacht - named Eclipse - which is worth approximately £380 million.

The superyacht's crazy facilities

With Abramovich's seven British properties laying dormant, Lampard would have to hop aboard a vessel that was once the biggest private yacht in the world.

However, what makes the boat so intriguing is it's remarkable features and that - believe it or not - goes as far as including a missile defence system.

The boat has armoured-plated glass in order to deflect bullets and is shielded by an anti-ballistic missile defence system created by German company AST.

And if that isn't enough to protect Abramovich and Lampard, they could always escape using a three-man submarine that can descent from the boat to a depth of 160 feet.

Up to 32 guests and 100 crew members can be accommodated, while the maintenance costs have risen to an eye-watering £40 million every year.

The whole yacht is longer than two Stamford Bridge pitches, has a fuel tank that holds one million litres and the top deck has two helipads as well as a garage.

Each cabin has its own Jacuzzi, private 6ft home cinema screen and specialised security systems, while the main saloon boasts a huge driftwood sculpture from Bali in Indonesia.

Most of us are used to a dingy office or boardroom for a job interview, not a £400 million vehicle that can deflect missiles and keep everyone topped up on hot, bubbly water.

Nevertheless, if Lampard does get as far as sitting in front of his former employer, he certainly won't be able to fault the surroundings.

