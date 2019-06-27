Manchester United are in pretty dire straits after the 2018/19 season.

Barring a brief renaissance when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first arrived, it was a campaign to forget by all accounts and they stumbled their way to sixth in the Premier League table.

Another season without any trophies and fresh worries about their manager's experience have created something of a negative atmosphere at Old Trafford in recent months.

United fans just seem thoroughly disillusioned with the club right now and believe certain members of the squad like Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young simply aren't good enough.

It looks as though Romelu Lukaku could be leaving the side, there are doubts over David de Gea's contract situation and Jesse Lingard seems to be getting on everybody's nerves.

Disappointment at Man Utd

Daniel James has joined the club this summer and Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks set to join him, but it hasn't exactly left supporters too excited in the short term.

The chase for Bruno Fernandes is sparking some anticipation, yet reported interest in Harry Maguire and Sean Longstaff is leaving the Old Trafford faithful shrugging their shoulders.

So, bearing all of that in mind, it should come as no surprise that some of United's young supporters are a little fed up with the team and that was more than apparent on ITV News.

Young Man Utd fan's interview

A clip has emerged showing the youngster discussing his participating in football, only for the reporter to then ask which team he supporter, prompting him to reply: 'Manchester United.'

So far so good, but then a brave question was asked: 'who's your favourite player?'

Paul Pogba? Marcus Rashford? Anthony Martial? Nope, the fan's opinion of the team was so dire after last season that he simply replied: 'None of them, they're all rubbish.'

The footage has been shared by thousands of football fans already - so check it out down below:

To be fair, the lad does have a point...

Ok, completely writing off the United squad is somewhat harsh and those promising winter months show that Solskjaer can get some brilliant results out of them.

However, you can't blame the young supporter for watching the results against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, only to ask why he bothered tuning in to start with.

Plenty of fans feel the recent transfer activity is simply adding 'mediocrity to mediocrity' and that the club is slipping further behind Liverpool and Manchester City by the day.

For their investment and managerial changes, it seems as though the Red Devils just can't keep pace in the Premier League anymore and drastic changes need to be made.

Only time will tell whether Solskjaer will stay at the wheel for long and whether that United fan will finally have an idol at the club to cheer along.

