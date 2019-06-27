Liverpool fans adore Andrew Robertson and for good reason.

Snapped up for just £10 million from Hull City in the summer of 2017, few peers can match his willingness and ability to get forward without leaving the Reds’ backline exposed.

The Scotland international’s rampaging style has seen him quickly assert himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe.

But it must be said, Robertson’s rise to prominence was largely unforeseen.

Despite having two seasons of top-flight experience with Hull, the 25-year-old didn’t join Liverpool as an established Premier League star.

Robertson hit the ground running, though, and made short work of displacing Alberto Moreno as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back.

He ended his first season on Merseyside with five league assists to his name - only one less than the total he accrued over his three years at Hull.

In doing so, he tempted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into making a bet that he wouldn’t crack double digits for the 2018-19 campaign.

The prize? Robertson would get to have his match-worn shirt hung up beside that of none other than Lionel Messi at the former Arsenal man’s house.

The light-hearted wager was confirmed by Oxlade-Chamberlain in a lie detector video published on the official Liverpool YouTube channel.

When quizzed about his unsuccessful flutter on Robertson’s output, Oxlade-Chamberlain asked: “Who told you that? I do have a deal with him about assists!

“The deal was if he gets 10 Premier League assists [last] season I will get a framed Robertson shirt put up in my house next to Messi’s.

“I'm in trouble boys, that's not something you want on your wall.”

Robertson ended the season with 13 assists - 11 in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold contributed to more goals in all competitions last term, which underlines the importance of the two full-backs to the Reds’ free-flowing style.

Time will tell if Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps his word, but after going public, Liverpool fans certainly won’t pass up the chance to put Robertson in the same company as Messi - whatever the context.