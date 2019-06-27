Today, WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live respectively.

Both will report directly to Vince McMahon and the two positions are full-time executive roles, with no plans at the current time for this to be introduced as part of a TV storyline.

Heyman has recently been working in WWE as Brock Lesnar's advocate, but this will be Bischoff first full-time return to WWE since his last run came to an end back in 2007.

He has made the occasional return since, most recently during the Raw 25th Anniversary show in January 2018.

While many fans are fine with seeing Heyman and Bischoff in high positioned creative roles in WWE, some fans are puzzled as to why Triple H wasn't given one of the roles.

Many fans see Triple H as the next in line to take over from Vince McMahon in charge of WWE once Vince decides to call it a day, which is why fans felt he would have had been given one of the Executive Director positions.

However, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, The Game wasn’t considered for one of the new Executive Director roles because they want him to continue focusing on NXT.

Fans will be disappointed by this as they would have envisioned Triple H taking charge of either Raw or SmackDown as the next step forward towards him becoming the successor of Vince.

NXT is widely popular amongst wrestling fans around the world in large part thanks to the effort and work The Game has put into the brand since taking over.

One would think Triple H will eventually receive a bigger role in the WWE one day, and hopefully, that day arrives sooner rather than later due to how WWE has been suffering creatively.

WWE fans will welcome the change and introduction of Heyman and Bischoff as Executive Directors to the main roster shows as they know about the passion which the two men bring when it comes to booking wrestling.

However, they'll have to wait a little while longer before Triple H receives such a role on Raw or SmackDown.