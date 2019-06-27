The Lionesses have taken another step towards FIFA Women's World Cup glory this summer.

England put on a delightful performance against Norway in the quarter-finals, securing a 3-0 victory to set up a blockbuster game with the United States or France.

There had been warnings not to underestimate Norway in the run-up to the game and after all the drama of the Cameroon clash, it could have been a banana skin for Phil Neville's women.

However, it took all of just two minutes for England to assert their dominance and the opening goal arrived through Jill Scott, the most experienced member of the squad.

Matching her quarter-final strike from the 2011 tournament, it was something of a scuffed finish but it did more than enough to beat the grasp of Ingrid Hjelmseth.

England 3-0 Norway

England showed great composure throughout the game, with Steph Houghton looking the epitome of calm, and the team showed no signs of weariness from their virus scare.

The second goal came before the break with Ellen White making a little bit of history, finishing from close range to become England's all-time top scorer at the Women's World Cup.

Neville emphasised the need for discipline during the second-half and England maintained their concentration, eventually going 3-0 up virtue of the incredible Lucy Bronze.

England through to semi-finals

The Lyon full-back - who scored twice during the 2015 competition - thrashed the ball into the roof of the net after Beth Mead played a short free-kick.

Norway did their best to break the England defence, but a first-half penalty appeal and forcing Houghton into a goal-line clearance was the closest they came to scoring.

The only blot on England's copybook was a missed penalty, won by Houghton, with Nikita Parris seeing her effort saved by Hjelmseth at a comfortable height.

Neville will be watching with great interest as France and the US lock horns in Paris, with the victor going on to face England for a place in the World Cup final.

Do you think the Lionesses can go all the way this summer? Have your say in the comments section below.