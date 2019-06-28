What is it with Atletico Madrid and world-class strikers?

Joao Felix is on the verge of becoming the latest in a long line of brilliant forwards moving to the Spanish capital and for a monumental £107.3 million transfer fee at that.

The Portuguese talent will become one of the most expensive players in history, behind only Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Sure, unlike some of the strikers to move to Atletico, Felix still has plenty of adapting and learning to do but his performances at Benfica have made his talent clear to all.

The pressure on his shoulders will only be increased by the fact he is essentially replacing Antoine Griezmann, who confirmed he's leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Felix close to Atletico transfer

Felix will have the support of Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata in La Liga and it's hoped that the 'New Ronaldo' will be able to match their goal-scoring exploits sooner rather than later.

It leaves Diego Simeone's side with an enviable triumvirate of strikers, which is quite an impressive feat when you consider they're on the verge of losing their star player.

No matter where you rank Atletico in the annuls of Europe's top clubs, you can't deny their superb streak of strikers in the modern era and we're going to look over the highlights.

Fernando Torres (2000-07; 2015-18) - 129 goals

What a man. Having recently hung up his boots, it seems like a better time than ever to remember Torres' brilliant goal-scoring at the beginning and end of his career in Spain's biggest city.

Sergio Aguero (2006-11) -102 goals

Before raising his game to the next level at Manchester City, Aguero was still one of Europe's finest strikers and romped his way to a century of goals for Atletico in just 235 appearances.

Diego Forlan (2007-11) - 96 goals

The Uruguayan pulled on the Atletico jersey at the peak of his career, collecting the European Golden Shoe in the 2008-09 season and scoring twice in the 2010 Europa League final.

Diego Costa (2010-14; 2018-) - 75 goals

If you're looking for a player to score by any means, Costa is your man. The Spaniard hasn't been able to reach his scoring rate of old, but he's never too far from the goals in La Liga.

Radamel Falcao (2011-13) - 70 goals

The fact Falcao is so close to his fellow Atletico forwards despite spending just two seasons at the club, is testament to his incredible talent as arguably the world's best number nine at the time.

Antoine Griezmann (2014-19) - 133 goals

The most prolific goal-scorer on the list, Griezmann has thrust himself into the Ballon d'Or conversation with his time at Atletico and has never sunk below 20 goals each season.

Honourable mentions: Mario Mandzukic, Kevin Gamiero, David Villa, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Christian Vieiri, Jose Antonio Reyes and Yannick Carrasco.

Who is the greatest striker in Atletico Madrid's history? Have your say in the comments section below.