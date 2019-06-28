Manchester United are expected to confirm the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Friday.

The 21-year-old completed his medical at the club’s Carrington training base on Thursday ahead of a £50 million move from Crystal Palace.

It’s great news for Man United, who are getting one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents.

He joins Daniel James as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his attempts to improve his squad.

Man United have splashed out the third-highest fee for a full-back in history, behind only Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Mendy.

It shows just how desperate they were to bolster at right-back, where Ashley Young’s performances in the 2018-19 season were heavily criticised.

We’re just hours away from an announcement and leaked photos of Wan-Bissaka in a Man United shirt have already emerged.

Wan-Bissaka snapped in a MUFC shirt

He has been snapped wearing the new home shirt, as well as posing with his representatives.

Wan-Bissaka will be tasked with helping the Red Devils become one of the most feared teams in England again.

And he’s received a few words advice from Wayne Rooney, a player who knows what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford.

"Enjoy it. Play with no fear,” Rooney, United’s all-time leading goalscorer, told Sky Sports, via The Sun.

"Manchester United’s a fantastic club. One of, if not the best football club in the world.

"You have to embrace it, embrace the culture of United.

"Learn the history and do your best. I’m sure he’ll be fine. The coaches there will be telling him all of this."

The England Under-21 international was a hit in his first full season in Crystal Palace’s first team.

Indeed, his performances earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.

Now Old Trafford awaits. If all things work out, Man United may have found their right-back of the next decade.