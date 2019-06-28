Arsenal are set to officially launch their kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season on July 1st.

Back in October, the Gunners confirmed news of a new deal with Adidas, returning to the sportswear giants as their five-year contract with Puma expires at the end of the month.

Due to the change in manufacturers, supporters have been forced to wait longer than rivals to see and buy their new shirt.

But over the past few months, Arsenal fans have been able to catch a glimpse of next season's kit - and it's a beauty.

The shirt combines Arsenal's traditional colours, featuring a red body and white sleeves, while the famous Adidas stripes return for the first time since 1994.

There's also a hint of navy trim, but no other overly fancy features on the shirt, giving it both a stylish and modern look.

The away kit has also been pictured, with the Gunners returning to a vintage yellow Adidas number.

Check out images below.

Ahead of Monday's launch day, another leak has surfaced, this one of the club's official announcement video and like the kit, it's also brilliant.

A number of first-team players feature in typical north London hotspots, with Mesut Ozil at the barbers, while Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tuck into greasy fry-ups.

Ian Wright, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin and even filmstar Idris Elba feature, with hilarious dubbed cocky accents on show throughout. Check it out below.

There's no doubt this is one of the best launch videos you'll see all summer.

It's also interesting to note that Aubameyang features in the promotion, despite being linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Reports have suggested that he could be in line for a move to China, with two clubs making bids, while Premier League rivals Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

The fact that the striker appears in the kit launch video means fans will be crossing their fingers, hoping it's a sign he will stay.