It’s that time of year again, folks.

The transfer rumour mill has churned into action as journalists and fans clammer for every snippet of news on potential comings and goings at their various clubs.

For Arsenal fans though, this summer could be yet another one to forget with wide-ranging reports indicating that Unai Emery has been given a laughable kitty to spend on new recruits.

The Spaniard - who desperately needs to rebuild and reshape his squad - has been given just £40 million to spend during the off-season.

In this day and age, that is absolute peanuts and without Champions League football to offer, the Gunners will struggle to attract any big names to the Emirates.

As a result, Emery may have to off-load some of his current crop in order to raise funds and, while new signings are essential, Arsenal fans will be desperately hoping he holds onto their biggest stars.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been a shining light in the Arsenal doldrums since his arrival last January, matching Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for last season’s Golden Boot.

However, his brilliant season might come with a consequence, as rival teams look to pounce on Arsenal’s current vulnerability.

In fact, reports have emerged today that Aubameyang could be about to jump ship in North London, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United circling.

Tuttospot in Italy, via Sports Mole, have even gone as far as to report that Aubameyang “has said yes” to joining Solskjaer’s project up north.

Losing Aubameyang would be a massive blow for the Gunners, but United are going to have to cough up a substantial sum before Arsenal will even budge.

With 31 goals in 51 appearances in 2018/19, Aubameyang would be an incredible signing for Solskjaer.

Snatching one of your closest rivals best players would also send a message that the Norwegian really does mean business this summer.

You have to hope that the London side will fight tooth and nail to hang onto their prized asset - but Emery might not have much of a choice in the end.

Aubameyang in Manchester red next season? What a sight that would be.